NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.01. NIO shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 467,824 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

