Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $26.09. Noah shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 1,914 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
