Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.