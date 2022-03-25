Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.47 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

