Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Loews by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 19.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 104,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

