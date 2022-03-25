Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,023 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR opened at $151.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.