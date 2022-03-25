Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UGI were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in UGI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UGI by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

