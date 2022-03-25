Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UGI were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in UGI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UGI by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.