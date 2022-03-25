Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,878 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $9,807,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.