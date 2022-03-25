Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.