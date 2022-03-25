North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.13

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.13 and traded as high as C$37.61. North West shares last traded at C$37.21, with a volume of 102,762 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get North West alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.13.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.