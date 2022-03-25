Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.77

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $46.10. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 17,831 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $273.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth $526,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

