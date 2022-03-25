NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.27. 83,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,352. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

