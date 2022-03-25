Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,307,323 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.41.
Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)
Further Reading
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.