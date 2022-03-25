Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,539,814 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

