Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $5.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,979. The stock has a market cap of $634.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

