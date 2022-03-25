Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 812.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

NIM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

