OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

