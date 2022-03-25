OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 501.1% from the February 28th total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Shares of OP stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 21,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.45%.

About OceanPal (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.