ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

ODP opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.90. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,875 shares of company stock worth $3,221,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

