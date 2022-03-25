Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE:ODC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

