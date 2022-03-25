Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to post $163.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.60 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. Oil States International reported sales of $125.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $722.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $704.10 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $826.27 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 740,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,034. The company has a market cap of $419.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

