Old North State Trust LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,618. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

