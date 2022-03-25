Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,287. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

