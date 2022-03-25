Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 213,203 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,098,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,897,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

