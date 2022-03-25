Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.69.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.