Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

