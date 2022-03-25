Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a current ratio of 19.13. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,897,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
