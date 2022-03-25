OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Specifically, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.