onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,055 shares of company stock worth $1,862,479 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.