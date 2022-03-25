Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.49

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.75). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.
About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)
