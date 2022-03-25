Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

CRBU stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $32.65.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

