Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05.
CRBU stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $32.65.
In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.