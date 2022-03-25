Oppenheimer Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $560.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $660.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.96 and a 200-day moving average of $566.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

