Oppenheimer Weighs in on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

