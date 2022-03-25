OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $41.37

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $40.20. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 835 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company has a market cap of $716.61 million, a PE ratio of 445.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after buying an additional 279,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

