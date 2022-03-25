OptionRoom Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $540,268.71 and $95,486.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.10 or 0.07101457 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.99 or 0.99772089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044170 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

