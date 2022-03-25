Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Up 0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.95. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.97%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.