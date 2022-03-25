ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ORIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

