Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OESX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.