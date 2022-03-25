OSB Group’s (OSB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSBGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 678.40 ($8.93).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 558.75 ($7.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 517.28. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 592 ($7.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 21.10 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

About OSB Group (Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

