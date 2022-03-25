Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on OR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

