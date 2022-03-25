Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s previous close. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

OVV opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

