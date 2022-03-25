Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.89) on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 773.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.
About Oxford Biomedica (Get Rating)
