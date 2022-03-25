Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.89) on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 773.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

About Oxford Biomedica (Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.