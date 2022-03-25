Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OXM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

