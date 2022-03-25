Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OXM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE OXM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $91.69. 2,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,857. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,889,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.