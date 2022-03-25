Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.91. 973,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

