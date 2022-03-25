Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.15 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. 2,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,857. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.