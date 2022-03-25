Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF accounts for 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRVR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SRVR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $43.50.
