Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. 2,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFD. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

