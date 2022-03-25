Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PCFBY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

