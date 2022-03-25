PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.17 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $19.17 million and $480,653.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.35 or 0.06980609 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,299.73 or 0.99936829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042386 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

