Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 22.35 ($0.29) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £430.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

